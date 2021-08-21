This 1920’s Shreveport House is For Sale and We Want It!

Can we just say "house goals"? Once again shout out to the Facebook Group that causes me to lose a lot of precious time because I am scrolling through some of the most beautiful homes. If you don't follow the group "For the Love of Old Houses" on Facebook, you need to.

Where are we going on our beautiful home adventure today? 2525 Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. It's a New Orleans-styled beauty in the heart of the Highland neighborhood. Keep in mind this home sits on a large corner lot, we are talking 1.33 acres.

The home was built in 1925, yup all 6001 square feet of it. It boasts 5 large bedrooms and 4.5 baths. You can own it for $670,000. I triple-checked the price it seemed very low for such a beauty.

The house is historical, to say the least, it was previously owned by R.W. Norton, so yes, the copper gutters and the 5 marble fireplaces are basically what we would expect right? We simply can't list out the countless unique features, the little repetitious details throughout the house tells a story. Let's take a look!

Check Out This Historical Shreveport Home

Want to make this home yours? Check out the full listing here!