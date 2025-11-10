(KPEL News) - Talk to any fire expert, and they will explain to you that most house fires start in the kitchen, according to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal. As we approach Thanksgiving and Christmas, if you don't know how to fry a turkey, learn from others' mistakes so you won't burn your house down.

Why the Kitchen Is the Leading Source of Home Fires

One big thing each of us can do when we are cooking or frying a turkey is not to walk away from the cooking area. Stay the course; that way, if something ignites, you can be right there to stop its spread.

There’s no denying it—people in Louisiana love to cook, especially when the holidays roll around. The scent of spice and flavor fills the air, pots bubble on the stove, and laughter drifts through open kitchen doors. From gumbo to cornbread dressing, cooking isn’t just a chore here—it’s a celebration. But as much as we love the joy of a perfectly cooked holiday feast, one careless mistake can turn that festive day into a disaster. A single spark, a splash of hot oil, or a distracted moment could lead to tragedy, turning your kitchen dreams into a nightmare.

Frying a Turkey: The Holiday Trend and Hidden Risk

If you’ve bought a turkey and plan to fry it to golden perfection, take a moment to remember the basics of safety. That delicious crackle of hot oil comes with real risks, and protecting your home—and your loved ones—should be the first step before the fryer ever heats up. With a bit of preparation and the proper precautions, you can enjoy a crispy, juicy bird without any fiery surprises.

Constant Supervision: Why You Must Stay with the Fryer

Lafayette Fire Department investigator Alton Trahan says paying attention to cooking is imperative to prevent serious situations.

VIDEOS OF DISASTER INVOLVING FRYING TURKEYS

Fried turkeys are delicious, but you really need to know what you are doing, and if you get into trouble, you need to know what to do to fix your mistakes.

Over the decades, he has worked at the Lafayette Fire Department, and Trahan has investigated all types of fires. He says it only takes a small flame to cause you to lose your home in a fire.

He says fire spreads rapidly, so when your home is on fire, you need to escape quickly —there's less than 2 minutes to reach safety. Rouse's also has some great advice on their website.

One moment of inattention or failing to think a situation through can mean the difference between a happy, joyous Christmas and one marred by tragedy.

I'm not trying to be dramatic, but I am trying to drive home the point that understanding what you're doing and how to do it can be all it takes for a successful and safe Christmas.

I've had some crazy mishaps in the kitchen, so I'm writing this article for my benefit too! I have never set the house on fire, but I did set a pot on fire. Thank goodness I had a lid nearby and that I actually remembered to put it on the grease fire, not water. Water only makes a grease fire bigger.

Refresh Your Holiday Kitchen Routine: Beginners to Pros

It doesn't matter whether you are a master in the kitchen or a beginner; everyone needs to renew safety tips before cooking for Christmas so you don't burn the house down.

Christmas is almost here. Now is a great time to make sure you have a working fire extinguisher in your kitchen. US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 14, 2022

Here's something to think about: the National Fire Protection Association says that people often decide to fry the turkey instead of cooking it in the oven.

Real-Life Fire Investigations: What Experts Say

Don't overfill the turkey fryer with too much oil. Disaster and pain can be the result.

Always have a fire extinguisher.

It's a good idea to make sure your fryer is far away from anything flammable, including the porch, the garage, and your house.

Don't try to put out a fire in a turkey with a hose. Oil and water don't mix. It can just help the fire spread.

These are just some tips to think about when frying a turkey. There are plenty of other things to think about in general for cooking for Christmas. You can also download a PDF of some handy tips from the US Fire Administration here.