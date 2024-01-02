The Hooters restaurant in Lafayette on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has unexpectedly shut down, marking an end to its 25-year run in the city. This closure came as a surprise to many, with no prior announcement from the local restaurant or Hooters of Louisiana, the franchise owner.

Passersby and former patrons were greeted with a sign on the restaurant's window, stating, “HOOTERS IS CLOSED. THANK YOU LAFAYETTE FOR A GREAT 25 YEARS.” This abrupt farewell marked the end to a long-standing business that had become a fixture in the community.

Hooters of Louisiana, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, operates several locations throughout the state, but the Lafayette location's closure has raised questions and left a noticeable void. We've reached out to Hooters of Louisiana for comments or reasons behind the closure but in the meantime, the physical dismantling of the restaurant's signage and equipment suggests that the decision is final.

Hooters of Louisiana currently owns and operates nine locations in the state. These include restaurants in Westbank, Metairie, Houma, Slidell, Baton Rouge (Siegen Lane and College Drive), Denham Springs, and Bossier City. We can't confirm if Lafayette is the only closure among their cluster of restaurants but there are rumors that other locations may have gone out of business as well.

For updates and information on other Hooters locations in Louisiana, patrons can visit the Hooters of Louisiana website at [https://hootersoflouisiana.com](https://hootersoflouisiana.com). They can also follow the franchise on various social media platforms like Twitter (@HootersLA), Instagram (@hootersla), TikTok (@HootersLouisiana), and Facebook ([https://www.facebook.com/HootersLouisiana](https://www.facebook.com/HootersLouisiana)).

This is a developing story and will be updated when and if more information is available.