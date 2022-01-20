Horrifying: T-Mobile in Lafayette Robbed at Gunpoint

Two suspects described as black males armed with a pistol entered the T-Mobile store in the 100 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette on Wednesday night and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

KPEL News spoke with one of the managers at T-Mobile who confirmed the incident happened at their store. Lafayette Police say the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. The suspects got away on foot.

Armed Robbery, Photo from Lafayette Police Armed Robbery, Photo from Lafayette Police loading...

As you can see in the surveillance photo above, ne suspect was described as wearing a green camouflage jacket and a tan hat and the second suspect was wearing a black jacket with a black hat.

This T-Mobile store is located in one of the shopping centers near the intersection of Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom Roads.

If you have any information about the armed robbery, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

