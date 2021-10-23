How awesome is this?

A house in Tracy, California has an amazing Halloween light display that mixes the "Matrix" with "Rage Against The Machine."

We've seen homes do this for Christmas and they too are awesome, but this house in California has hit a grand slam.

From the pumpkins singing to the spiders randomly appearing, this house has it all when it comes to getting you into the Halloween spirit.

YouTube

If this guy's light show is this good, the candy he hands out on Halloween night better match this light show.

And like the homes for Christmas, I can't imagine how many hours it takes to synchronize this. I applaud anyone who has the patience to pull this off.

Enjoy and be sure to share with anyone else that you know who loves Halloween. I am certain they'll appreciate what this guy did.