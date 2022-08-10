Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History

Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.

37-year-old Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She has been charged with six counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail in California.

Prosecutors say Nicole was going 90 miles per hour last Thursday when she plowed through a clear red light at a busy intersection, setting several vehicles on fire. A pregnant woman, her 11-month-old son, and her boyfriend were killed in one vehicle, while 2 women were killed in another.

California authorities say Linton was not drunk or under the influence of any drugs at the time of the accident, but her driving history is quite extensive. California Highway Patrol says that Nicole Linton has 13 previous crashes on her record, including a 2020 accident that totaled two cars and caused bodily injuries.

Linton's defense team says she has profound mental health issues but did not say if those issues were linked to the cause of the crash, which makes the fact that she is a traveling nurse all the more disturbing.

If convicted on all counts, Nicole Linton could face up to 90 years in jail.