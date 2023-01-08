Houston Police Search for Customer Who Shot Robber in Diner

We have all heard the phrase, "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun", right?

Well, Houston police are searching for the "good guy" with a gun.

An incident at a diner that took place on Thursday of last week has created a new conversation online over how much force is acceptable when defending one's self.

Of course, deadly force is acceptable when you are defending yourself from potentially deadly harm. But, again, how far should it be taken? Some people who viewed the security footage from the incident are questioning the actions of the "good guy with the gun."

According to reports, a suspect entered a diner on South Gessner Road in Houston just prior to midnight. The suspect was described as being a black male, wearing black clothing, gloves, and a mask.

The suspect produced a handgun and proceeded to rob the patrons of the diner.

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

As the suspect was leaving the restaurant, one of the patrons produced a handgun and shot the suspect multiple times.

After the suspect hit the floor, the patron approached the suspect and shot him several more times.

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

In the video, it appears that the patron secured the suspect's handgun, and then shot him once more.

The patron who shot the suspect then collected the stolen money and gave it back to the other patrons, and then fled the restaurant before police arrived.

Police now want to question that patron.

via Houston Police via Houston Police loading...

Police are hoping that, with the public's assistance, they will be able to identify the man in the photo above.

The release of these surveillance photos should help speed up the process of finding the man and having him make contact with police.

A photo of the man's truck was also included in the press release.

via Houston Police via Houston Police loading...

The truck is described as a 1970s or 1980s model pickup truck with no bed.

Judging by the headlights on the truck, one would think that this model is from prior to 1978, probably even earlier (1979 model Ford pickup trucks came with square headlights).

The robbery suspect who was shot was pronounced deceased on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are asking the shooter and the victims who left the scene to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 to provide statements regarding the incident.

The conversation online has many people calling the unknown patron of the restaurant a hero for shooting the robber, while others feel he went too far.

Some of those who watched the surveillance video that can be found online think that the patron should have stopped shooting once the robber was down, others feel that the only time to stop shooting at a robber is when you are out of bullets.

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

Many people in the comments section believe that the man was 100% within his rights for stopping the robber - even with use of deadly force.

Some do believe that the man should have stayed around to speak with police, especially if he feels he did nothing wrong.

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

Others believe that he went too far, especially with the last shot that was fired - after the man had taken the gun from the robber.

Again, would the first 4 shots have been enough the neutralize the threat of the robber?

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

Or was the patron who shot the robber just practicing compassion with the final shot?

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

Of course, the "compassion" comment above was in response to the Tweet from Dene Moore about "ending needless suffering".

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

So, what are your thoughts?