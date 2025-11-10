How Cold It Needs to Get Before Pipes Freeze in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - With temperatures temporarily dipping into the 30s in South Louisiana, we're all making the necessary preps around the house.

Wondering when pipes can freeze in Louisiana? Here’s what temperature causes it and how to protect your home before a hard freeze hits.

How Cold It Gets Before Pipes Freeze in Louisiana?

Every winter in Acadiana, as soon as the forecast calls for a freeze warning, folks start asking the same question: how cold does it have to get before our pipes freeze and burst?

We might not deal with snow like folks up north, but cold snaps here can still pack a punch. Louisiana homes aren’t always built for deep freezes, which means even a light frost can cause big problems if you’re not ready.

The temperatures are forecast to slide down to 32 degrees overnight tonight, so do we need to wrap up our pipes so they don't burst?

Once the temperature drops to around 28°F or lower for more than four hours, your outdoor and exposed pipes are at risk of freezing solid. When that happens, the water inside expands, pressure builds, and pipes can crack or burst.

That’s when you wake up to a flooded yard, soggy carpet, or worse.

How To Stop Pipes From Busting In Cold Weather

Although temperatures tonight shouldn't cause you any problems with your pipes, at some point this Winter Louisiana may very well have to deal with pipe busting temps.

Here's what you should do what that time comes:

Let your faucets drip. Even a small trickle keeps water moving and helps prevent freezing.

Open cabinet doors under sinks so warm air can reach indoor pipes.

Wrap and insulate outdoor pipes, and don’t forget to cover those exposed faucets.

Disconnect garden hoses and shut off outdoor water valves if you can.

Check around your home for any drafts or cold spots near pipes, a little weather stripping can go a long way.

You can read more tips on how to protect your home over at lsuagcenter.com.