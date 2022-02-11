Joe Biden's open-border policy is killing people in Louisiana and nobody in his administration seems to give a damn.

Here's the Problem. It's Called Fentanyl

The drug is called fentanyl. The government's own DEA says it's 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. And fentanyl, a synthetic opioid originally created as a pain medication for cancer patients is coming across our border with Mexico in unprecedented amounts.

Meanwhile, despite numerous warnings, Biden's border policy remains "come one, come all." And that includes dealers smuggling more and more of the deadly drug from Mexico. where most illegal fentanyl is produced.

And Fentanyl is Already Here in Louisiana

And how rapidly is the fentanyl crisis growing in our state? In 2021 drug overdose deaths increased in Louisiana by 40%! Here's a recent statement from the Louisiana Department of Health:

"The Louisiana Opioid Surveillance Program (LOSP) is tracking an increase in drug overdose deaths occurring in Louisiana largely due to a surge in the presence of illicitly manufactured fentanyl."

Need a few more tragic facts? Here's a recent Facebook post from Congressman Mike Johnson:

"Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, and the death toll will only continue to climb unless we act We must aggressively pursue and prosecute those who illegally distribute these lethal drugs. The safety of our Louisiana communities depends on it."

How Much of This Killer Drug is In the US?

A recent Fox News story reported that in 2021 customs and drug agents along the southern order seized over 11,000 pounds of fentanyl from illegal immigrants coming into the US. In that same report a DEA official said that that amount was enough to kill a billion (with a "b") people. And, he pondered, how many thousands and thousands of pounds are making it into our country undetected?

And It's Killing Kids, in Louisiana and Across America

And the growing tragedy is that fentanyl is showing up without warning, in everything from pills to pot. Experts say more teenagers are getting their hands on fentanyl these days. In the last 30 days alone, four teens in Connecticut have died from fentanyl overdoses, consuming what they thought were milder "party drugs."

"This is murder," said one mother, "Our children are being murdered today because of everything getting in through the borders."

Yet, the President's Policy is Unchanged

Meanwhile, the President's - and the Democrats - open border policy with Mexico continues.

Mexico is, sadly, a failing narco-state whose government stays in power with the support of billions and billions in money from drug cartels. Referring to Mexico and the influx of drugs to the US it was recently said, "You can't bring there here...and not expect here to become there."

The question is, how close to "there" are we? Nearer and nearer every day, it would seem. Thanks, Joe Biden.

