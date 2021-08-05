How Will Louisiana’s COVID Rules Affect the Fans at Tiger Stadium?

College football season will be here before we know it - in less than a month, actually.

But with the growing number of COVID cases, as well as the recent statewide mask mandate reinstituted by the Governor, the #1 question asked by LSU fans is...what about Tigers football?

Well, here's the latest from KEEL news:

"LSU says ‘no plans to implement any restrictions’ in Tiger Stadium. A letter has gone out to season ticket holders to let them know they can now tailgate and get back to celebrating at all LSU home games. Masks will not be required in the stadium."

Meanwhile, LSU season ticketholders have received the following email / letter from the school's athletic department, in hopes of clarifying everything:

"Dear LSU Football Season Ticket Holder,

We are looking forward to the fast approaching 2021 football season!

You selected the mail option for your football season tickets and we are excited to announce these will be shipped out via FEDEx for fans with a physical address and US Postal service for fans with a PO Box around the middle of this month. You will be sent an email with your tracking information when your tickets are in route.

If you need to edit your shipping address for your account please edit your account online no later than Saturday, August 7.

We are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials in preparation for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium, and at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience. If anything were to change that would impact the fan experience on game day, we will inform all season ticket holders of any changes that have been implemented.

We look forward to seeing you in Tiger Stadium this football season!"

Get our free mobile app

Current NFL Players from Shreveport Bossier Area

LSU's Top QBs Not Named Joe Burrow