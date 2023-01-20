Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off.
That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
To put that into street value estimated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, that's over $243,000.00 worth of drugs!
That's not including the over $6,000.00 in cash that was found inside. And, officers say they recovered a Springfield 9mm pistol as well.
Just a week shy of his 25th birthday, Kaelan J. Onezine now faces the following charges following his arrest:
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm
- Possession with the Intent to Deliver Schedule I Narcotics
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Monies Derived from Drug Proceeds
Onezine currently sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a bond totaling $27,500.00.