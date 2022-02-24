UPDATE: Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly canceled her scheduled trip to Louisiana Friday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Did you happen to see them?

Two massive C-17s landed in Lafayette on Thursday in advance of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit Friday.

The planes arrived with transportation and other security measures as V.P. Harris is scheduled to arrive in Acadiana on Friday to highlight the rural internet mission of the Biden administration.

I saw one of the planes departing, and it was massive and very impressive to see in the sky over Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Regional Airport, C-17 planes have a wingspan of 170 feet, and it is 174 feet long with a range of more than 2,700 miles.

Vice President Harris is scheduled to land in Lafayette on Friday and will then travel to Sunset where she will reportedly discuss the importance of high-speed internet in rural areas.

If you happen to see a lot of police on the Thruway Friday, chances are they are part of the detail escorting the Vice President to St. Landry Parish.

