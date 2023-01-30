Pro Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Reportedly Has No Feelings in Legs

Some sad news here.

Kurt Angle recently announced on his podcast that Pro Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan has no feelings in his legs.

Hogan reportedly had nerves removed from his back, thus causing paralysis in his lower extremities.

Angle reports that Hogan is walking with a cane these days, and a recent photo posted by Hogan on a social media account appears to show him standing with assistance.

On his podcast, Kurt Angle said, "I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything."

Hulk Hogan was recently on WWE Monday Night RAW to celebrate 30 years of the broadcast, but cameras never showed him with a cane.

Some on social media, who say they had the same back procedure done, report that feelings in their legs did come back weeks after the surgery.

We hope for a speedy recovery and will continue to follow Hogan's progress.

Here's a look at Hogan from his social media account, which appears to show him standing up with the assistance of a cane.