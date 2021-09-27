Hurricane Center Monitoring a Hurricane and 3 Other Trouble Spots

This past weekend while most of us were enjoying a taste of cooler fall temperatures the weather in the tropical Atlantic Basin continued to be not so welcoming. Already Hurricane Season 2021 has produced 18 named systems, including a current hurricane named Sam. And it doesn't look as if the hurricane season has any plans on slowing down, at least any time soon.

NOAA.gov

It's actually not that shocking given the time of year that we would find an active hurricane in the Atlantic. The peak of the hurricane season is September 10th and while we are a few weeks past that date the so-called "prime time" for Louisiana runs from the last week in August through the middle of October.

So, for those hoping to see an end to the hurricane season, you won't really be able to take a deep breath until just before Halloween. And right on cue, Mother Nature is serving up some potential trouble that could create issues for some part of the globe between now and the 31st of October.

nhc.noaa.gov

Here's what forecasters are watching in the Atlantic as of early this morning. The star of the show is Hurricane Sam. Sam is a Major Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. It has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. The good news with Sam is that it appears as if the system will not interact with land as a major hurricane. Although, residents of Bermuda should keep a close eye on the storm just in case the track shifts.

nhc.noaa.gov

The remnants of Tropical Storm Peter are being monitored for redevelopment this morning too. That system is just to the southeast of Bermuda and is expected to slide off to the east of the island. Forecasters are giving the remnants of Peter a 50% probability of reforming later this week.

nhc.noaa.gov

Further out to see and much lower in latitude are the two systems that I think we will eventually need to watch in a couple of weeks. There are two tropical waves. One is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and the other is just coming off the coast of Africa.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are giving both of these systems an 80% probability of strengthening over the next five days. Early track forecasts suggest that both systems will move westerly across the opening Atlantic for at least the next five days.

nhc.noaa.gov

What happens after that we can only guess but as the systems grow stronger the forecast models will be able to do a better job of predicting their movements. Meanwhile, We should just enjoy or nice respite from the stifling hot weather and maybe start praying for a cold front or two. Those usually keep the tropical weather at bay and at least keep those nasty storms out at sea.