Hurricane Ida – 10 AM Update, Forecast, Track Advisory

There has been little change in the 10 a.m. advisory as Ida continues her path towards the Louisiana coast.

The storm is located at 24.8 N, 86.1 W and is moving northwest at 16 mph. It still has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Ida’s track is mostly unchanged. Landfall for Hurricane Ida is expected to the west of Houma near the Terrebonne/St. Mary border as a major hurricane. The cone of uncertainty is narrowing and is from Lafayette to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

NHC says Ida will have a 130 mph maximum wind speed at landfall.