I-10 West Closed at Texas Border

If you're taking a trip to Texas today, take U. S. 190. to get there.

Interstate 10 West is closed at the Texas/Louisiana State Line. According to Louisiana State Police, an 18-wheeler crash near the border has forced officials to close the highway near the Sabine River. State police made that announcement earlier this morning on their Facebook page.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours. If you're already on interstate near Vinton, you will be rerouted to LA 109 through and then onto LA 12. Drivers who are already on Interstate 10 but who haven't reached Vinton may reroute themselves to LA 27 north to LA 12. Drivers will then cross the border into Texas at Deweyville. Drivers may then follow Highway 12 until its junctions with TX 87 and TX 62, which will return them to Interstate 10 near Orange. Drivers may also follow Highway 12 until it connects with I-10 near Vidor.

No word if anyone was injured in that crash. State troopers also have not said what caused the crash.

