Major Crash Shuts Down I-10 Westbound in Lafayette, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A wreck on I-10 westbound in Lafayette near the University exit has the roadway closed for the time being. Lafayette Police is working the scene at this time.

According to Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department, police are advising drivers to find another route.

"A trailer became detached from a pick-up truck," Green told KPEL News. "An 18-wheeler box truck tried avoiding striking the trailer and instead struck the guard rail and flipped on its side."

No injuries have been reported at this time, Green confirmed.

You can see the truck on its side in the photo below.

Again, police are advising motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

Road Open in Rayne

Drivers headed on I-10 Westbound toward Rayne, meanwhile, might have better luck. A truck crashed after hitting the median, causing congestion that extended for up to six miles.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation's travel information website, Louisiana 511, confirms the incident happened just beyond the Rayne exit on the Westbound side.

All lanes have been opened, according to LADotD.

More information will be provided if made available.

