Drivers who use I-10 through Lafayette at night next week should plan on detours, as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closes entrance and exit ramps at four interchanges for overnight pavement work.

Every closure runs from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting, starting Monday, Nov. 30, and wrapping up Friday morning, Dec. 4. Crews are diamond grinding the ramps, and emergency vehicles will not have access to a closed ramp.

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Which ramps close Monday night, Nov. 30?

The westbound I-10 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 97, LA 93 at Scott and Cankton, close from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound drivers headed for LA 93 should stay on I-10 to Exit 92 at LA 95 in Duson, go south on LA 95 and come back east to Exit 97. Drivers on LA 93 who need I-10 west should take I-10 east to Ambassador Caffery Parkway, head north, and get back on I-10 westbound.

The eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 101, LA 182 (North University Avenue), close the same night. Eastbound drivers should continue to Exit 103B, take I-49 to Exit 1B, and come back west on I-10 to Exit 101. Drivers on University Avenue who need I-10 east should take I-10 west to Ambassador Caffery, go south, and get back on eastbound.

Which ramps close Tuesday night, Dec. 1?

Three closures stack up on Tuesday night, all from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews will shut the westbound I-10 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 100, Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Westbound drivers should continue to Exit 97 at LA 93, go south, and come back east to Exit 100. Drivers on Ambassador Caffery who need I-10 west should go east to Exit 101 at University Avenue, turn north, and get on I-10 westbound.

The westbound I-10 exit ramp at Exit 103B, I-49 toward Opelousas, closes the same night. Drivers should continue west to Exit 101, turn south on University Avenue, and take I-10 east back to Exit 103B.

On I-49, the southbound exit ramp at Exit 1B to I-10 West toward Lake Charles closes too. Southbound drivers should continue to Willow Street, turn east and take I-49 north back to Exit 1B.

Which ramps close Wednesday night, Dec. 2?

The westbound I-10 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 101, University Avenue, close from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Westbound drivers should continue to Ambassador Caffery, go south, and come back east to Exit 101. Drivers on University who need I-10 west should go east to Exit 103B, follow I-49 to Exit 1B and get on I-10 westbound.

Which ramps close Thursday night, Dec. 3?

DOTD moved two eastbound closures that were first set for Tuesday night, Nov. 24, to Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Crews will shut the eastbound I-10 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 100, Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Eastbound drivers should continue to Exit 101, turn north on University Avenue, and take I-10 west back to Exit 100. Drivers on Ambassador Caffery who need I-10 east should go west to Exit 97 at LA 93, turn south, and get on eastbound.

The eastbound I-10 exit ramp at Exit 103A, LA 182 and US 90 toward Morgan City, closes that night too. Drivers should continue to Exit 104 at Louisiana Avenue, turn north, and take I-10 west back to Exit 103A.

Where can drivers check for changes?

DOTD will post detour signs during each closure, and the work brings no vehicle width restrictions. Schedules can shift with weather, so drivers can check Louisiana 511 before heading out.