Iberia and Vermilion Parishes Escape Ida’s Wrath

Government leaders in Iberia and Vermilion Parish are singing the same song this morning.

They're giving thanks after Hurricane Ida left minimal damage in their areas.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard says parish government crews are assessing storm damage right now, and they'll continue that work throughout the day. Residents who want to report storm damage to the parish government may call 337-365-8246. Residents with emergency storm needs may call 211, and they will be redirected to the proper service provider. Richard also encourages residents to sign up for updates through the Iberia Parish PINS system. You can register by clicking this link.

Richard spoke with KPEL's Ian Auzenne on Monday's edition of Acadiana's Morning News. Click the icon below to hear the full interview.

Vermilion Parish saw no damage or storm surge. According to Vermilion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Homer Stelly says the parish saw a few power outages, but, so far, they have not received any reports of storm damage. Stelly also says the parish saw no storm surge, so coastal areas prone to flooding did not take on any water.

Stelly spoke with KPEL's Ian Auzenne on Monday's edition of Acadiana's Morning News. Click the icon below to hear the full interview.

