Iberia Parish: 2 Men Allegedly Disobey Orders, Illegally Move House and Cause Power Outages

Cleco customers in Iberia Parish who lost power overnight can thank two men who are accused of causing a mess while illegally moving a house against the warning of law enforcement.

That's according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, who points out that you need proper permits to be able to move a house.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies say they found Berard Road (400 block) in Loreauville blocked by an abandoned truck, trailer and house. The house is owned by 46-year-old Tony Domingue, who the Sheriff's Office says was instructed and warned against moving the house without the proper permits from Iberia Parish Government. While ignoring those instructions, many mailboxes, road signs and trees on Coteau Holmes Road were damaged. Also, power lines and polls were hit, causing 695 CLECO customers to lose power for several hours.

Domingue was eventually located and charged with the following:

  • Volition Parish Ordinance
  • Obstruction of Highway Commerce
  • Criminal Damage to Property
32-year-old Nico Comeaux was also arrested in the case and charged with the following:

  • Volition Parish Ordinance
  • Obstruction of Highway Commerce
  • Criminal Damage to Property
Both men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Their bond was set at $125,000.00 each. Additional charges are pending.

