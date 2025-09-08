Just after 3 p.m. on Monday (Sep. 8), witnesses in Iberia Parish reported a fast-moving vehicle racing past the car rider pickup line near a local school. Several told us the car was moving so quickly they could not make out the make or model. Authorities have not released official details about the pursuit or any charges at this time.

Eyewitness route describes chase through neighborhoods

Based on multiple witness accounts, the chase may have begun in Breaux Bridge, continuing through St. Martinville before turning left onto Santa Clara in an active school zone. From there, the car reportedly went left on Daspit, right on Troy Road, then left on Sugar Oaks, where it crashed in the curve near Blue Haven. We are working to confirm this route with law enforcement.

Video shows aftermath and arrest

Trevor Jude Primeaux shared a Facebook video that shows the aftermath, including a vehicle in a ditch and a man in handcuffs as officers secure the scene. You can watch the clip below.

Authorities Yet to Release Information

We're hoping to hear back from Iberia Parish authorities or agencies in St. Martinville regarding where the pursuit began, why it was initiated, and whether anyone was injured. Details will be updated as soon as they are confirmed.

UPDATE:

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies assisted St Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies in a vehicle pursuit that originated in St Martin Parish.

Story developing.