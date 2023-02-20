The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for people to help them track down a young man who is wanted for allegedly shooting someone to death.

Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux says Sheriff Tony Romero needs the public to help them catch 19-year-old Caiden Sheridan.

A witness told investigators that it was Sheridan who shot someone to death in a home in the 3400 block of General Patton Street.

Deputies were called to the scene to find a victim dead inside the home.

Here is the man's full picture:

Caiden Sheridan 2 Photo courtesy of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

The same witness says that after Sheridan allegedly shot the victim, he ran away from the home.

At that time, Sheriff Romero issued a warrant for the arrest of Caiden Sheridan for Second-Degree Murder.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Caiden Sheridan you are asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711. If you prefer, you can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).

You can also give information by using the Iberia Sheriff's App.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.