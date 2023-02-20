Iberia Parish Sheriff Needs Your Help in Finding a Murder Suspect
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for people to help them track down a young man who is wanted for allegedly shooting someone to death.
Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux says Sheriff Tony Romero needs the public to help them catch 19-year-old Caiden Sheridan.
A witness told investigators that it was Sheridan who shot someone to death in a home in the 3400 block of General Patton Street.
Deputies were called to the scene to find a victim dead inside the home.
Here is the man's full picture:
The same witness says that after Sheridan allegedly shot the victim, he ran away from the home.
At that time, Sheriff Romero issued a warrant for the arrest of Caiden Sheridan for Second-Degree Murder.
If you know anything about the whereabouts of Caiden Sheridan you are asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711. If you prefer, you can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).
You can also give information by using the Iberia Sheriff's App.