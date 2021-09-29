UPDATE (September 29): Investigators say 32-year-old Marcus Sassau of Lafayette was arrested on September 28 and charged with the following:

1 count-LA R.S. 14:64-Armed Robbery

1 count-LA R.S. 40:966A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics

1 count-LA R.S. 40:967A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics

1 count-LA R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count-LA R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sassau has been booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $250,500.00.

mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

_____________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (September 28): A suspect described as being a heavyset black male or female, approximately 5'7" to 6'0," went into a business on Sunday afternoon and robbed a business in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Highway.

According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 2:20 p.m. after the armed suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the business before getting away in a light-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about the suspect's identity, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)394-3071, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030, or report it via the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Who Else Has Been Arrested in St. Martin Parish?

As deputies have now identified and arrested the suspect, below is a list of people who were arrested over the weekend.

Fontenot, Jarred Age 50 300 block of Baldwin St Breaux Bridge, LA Charges MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS; IMPROPER LANE USAGE Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Guidroz, Kerry Age 27 1000 block of Bayou Alexander Rd St. Martinville, LA Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED; SEARCH WARRANT; ANIMAL CRUELTY OFFENSES; OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Singleton, Theoderick Age 43 1200 block of Wilfred Champagne Rd St. Martinville, LA Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY--STRANGULATION--SIMPLE Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Williams, Demyrin Age 18 Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED; Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

.

You Know You're From Louisiana