Lafayette Man Charged With Armed Robbery of Cecilia Business (Updated)

UPDATE (September 29): Investigators say 32-year-old Marcus Sassau of Lafayette was arrested on September 28 and charged with the following:

  • 1 count-LA R.S. 14:64-Armed Robbery
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 40:966A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 40:967A1-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 1 count-LA R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sassau has been booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $250,500.00.

 

mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

_____________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (September 28): A suspect described as being a heavyset black male or female, approximately 5'7" to 6'0," went into a business on Sunday afternoon and robbed a business in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Highway.

According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 2:20 p.m. after the armed suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the business before getting away in a light-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about the suspect's identity, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)394-3071, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030, or report it via the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Who Else Has Been Arrested in St. Martin Parish?

As deputies have now identified and arrested the suspect, below is a list of people who were arrested over the weekend.
Fontenot, Jarred
Age 50
300 block of Baldwin St
Breaux Bridge, LA
Charges MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS; IMPROPER LANE USAGE
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Guidroz, Kerry
Age 27
1000 block of Bayou Alexander Rd
St. Martinville, LA
Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED; SEARCH WARRANT; ANIMAL CRUELTY OFFENSES; OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Singleton, Theoderick
Age 43
1200 block of Wilfred Champagne Rd
St. Martinville, LA
Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY--STRANGULATION--SIMPLE
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Williams, Demyrin
Age 18
Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED;
Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD
.

