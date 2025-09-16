LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and with most of us in Acadiana looking for a tasty yet affordable meal if we're out of the house, a new deal at a popular national chain might just help us get our fix.

IHOP has launched its first everyday value menu, offering four complete breakfast meals for $6 and making the deal available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating U.S. locations. The chain confirmed the national rollout in a press release and details the lineup on IHOP’s Value Menu page. Some markets will price the menu at $7.

What’s on the $6 Menu

Breakfast Faves Combo — two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, and two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.

Ham & Cheese Omelette — ham with jack and cheddar and white cheese sauce, served with two pancakes.

French Toast Faves Combo — one slice of Classic Thick ’N Fluffy French Toast, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, and two eggs.

House Scramble — eggs scrambled with chopped hickory-smoked bacon and jack & cheddar, served with hash browns.

Where to Find It Near Acadiana

If you're looking for a cheap breakfast deal, IHOP may have you covered with this new value menu. The rollout is national at participating stores, the company explained. But that does mean you'll need to confirm with your nearest location.

Locally, IHOP’s Lafayette locations page lists the Ambassador Caffery and NE Evangeline Thruway restaurants; hours and participation can vary by location.

Why a Value Menu?

Several restaurant chains have taken a major hit in recent years, particularly during the COVID pandemic, which saw massive drops in traffic as the economic shutdown lingered. Many larger chains are still trying to find their footing.

Some chains have seen success with revamped menus and value meals. Chili's has seen a major rebranding and menu revival, while Applebee's has also toyed with value pricing. But traffic at breakfast locations has been slower to recover, especially as we have gotten busier.

IHOP is looking to recover market share, and a value menu of its more popular breakfast staples may be just what it needs.