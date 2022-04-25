Did he really do this?

Social media is reacting to what a baseball fan does to his hot dog prior to eating it.

Someone caught this fan dipping his hot dog in his BEER prior to taking a bite out of it and now many are asking questions.

Perhaps he knows something we don't, but to dip your hotdog in beer seems a bit farfetched to me.

I should also note that hot dogs and beer are not cheap at stadiums, so why even risk it? Again, maybe this adds to the flavor, but I am not risking it.

Check this out.

Here's what a few folks are saying about this guy dipping his hotdog in his beer while watching the game.

