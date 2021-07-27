Interstate 10 Lane Closures Start Today

It is a busy week on Interstate 10 as projects are scheduled for several areas in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes.

Interstate 10 Widening Project

Moss Street

There are daily lane closures happening on the outside lane of Moss Street in both directions near the I-10 underpass between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. now through Friday, July 30th. DOTD crews are cleaning the bridge structure and installing bridge lighting.

There will be no detour route necessary.

Exit 103 (I-49/Lafayette) to Exit 109 (LA 328/Breaux Bridge)

There are nightly lane closures happening between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. now through Wednesday, August 4th, in both directions. DOTD crews are applying epoxy overlay to bridge decks, installing bridge deck joint seals and striping the roadway.

There will be no detour route necessary.

The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge. Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.

Construction Along I-10 in St. Martin Parish

There are two areas that DOTD workers will be concentrating on Tuesday night.

I-10 Westbound from Mile Marker 114 to Mile Marker 108

There will be alternating lane closures from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning as DOTD crews move temporary concrete barriers, restripe the roadway and shift traffic to new lane configurations.

There will be no detour route necessary.

I-10 westbound exit ramp at Exit 109 - LA 328 (Breaux Bridge)

This exit ramp will be closed from 11:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning as DOTD crews will restripe the exit ramp and shift traffic to the new lane configurations.

There will be a detour available for westbound traffic wanting to access LA 328 (Breaux Bridge): Continue on I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue), travel south on Louisiana Avenue to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp, and I-10 eastbound back to Exit 109 (LA 328 – Breaux Bridge).