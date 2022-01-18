Iowa Rabbit Festival Postponed For 2022

One of the biggest festivals of the year in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles, The Iowa Rabbit Festival, has been postponed for 2022.

The festival is usually the third weekend in March every year at the Burton Coliseum in South lake Charles. It was set to take place this year but today, the Iowa rabbit Festival made an announcement that it would be put on hold and come back in 2023.

Here is their official statement:

The festival originated in Iowa and took place inside the Iowa city park for years before moving it to the Burton.

With this year's cancellation, this will be the third year in a row that the festival has postponed. They have already had to postpone the festival for COVIC-19 and then the two hurricanes that hit us a little over a year ago.

This is one of the top 20 festivals in the Southeastern United States and it looks like we are going to have to wait until 2023 for it to come back.

We are sad to have to report this. We have been involved with the festival for over 18 years now and can't wait to see it come back bigger and better than ever!.