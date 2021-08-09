iPhone Users Concerned Over Privacy After Apple Announces Scanning Strategy To Protect Children

Recently, reports of Apple's plan for their Expanded Protections for Children system caused privacy concerns for many of the tech giant's customers. Now, the company has released new information on how iPhone users devices would be scanned.

Smart-phone users nowadays carry a large portion of their personal information with them in their pocket everyday. From addresses, to banking information, to private photographs - our entire lives are stored inside of our devices in one form or another.

This is the reality of the technological world that we live in, but with so much to be discovered people are becoming more and more aware of potential violations of privacy.

As Apple amps up their efforts to protect children that use their devices, many were concerned about the company scanning their devices no matter what the intentions are. Apple has now come out with more information in an attempt to provide clarity to those who have privacy concerns.

According to the post, Apple won't scan entire devices for instances of child sexual abuse. Instead, the report says that Apple would scan photos that users upload to iCloud. They specify that this scan does not give the tech giant access to communications such as Messages.

The report says that Apple will cross-reference images uploaded to iCloud with a database from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, for example.

Apple will also be adding in a feature for iOS device users, specifically those that utilize a child account set up in 'Family Sharing', that would warn children when they receive a potentially explicit image. The image would be blurred and the child would receive a warning notification letting them know they do not have to view or send the photo, per the report.

While the tech-giant looks to protect their young users from harmful images, they are also trying to fight against the distribution of images that show child abuse. This seems like a noble cause and a step in the right direction when it comes to protecting the youth, who are more tapped into smart devices than ever.

But as many express the possible violation of privacy by Apple, it is clear they have realized these updates will come with concern from iPhone users. Even with the recent FAQ clarifying the policies from the company, scanning only photos uploaded to iCloud, it seems like many are uncomfortable with the idea of Apple scanning any parts of their device.

A lot of different concerns from multiple Apple device users weighing in on social media.

I hope that Apple finds a way to accomplish their goal of protecting children without compromising their customers privacy.