Is The CIA Actually Releasing Their UFO Data?

When a COVID-19 relief package was passed by Congress in late 2020, there was a little piece of it that got a lot of attention. Even though it had nothing to do with COVID-19 relief, somehow there was a provision included that forced United States government entities to release all the info they've gathered on UFOs.

Yes, UFOs were included in the COVID-19 relief bill.

This is one of those things that happens when a nearly 6,000 page bill is rushed to vote, without enough time for a vetting process or for people to even read the bill. The CIA would absolutely prefer that this piece wasn't included, and would have lobbied for it to be struck if they were aware...right?

The chunk of the bill detailing the UFO releases says:

"The Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations. However, the Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat. The Committee understands that the relevant intelligence may be sensitive; nevertheless, the Committee finds that the information sharing and coordination across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders. Therefore, the Committee directs the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as ``anomalous aerial vehicles''), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified."

The Committee further directs the report to include:

A detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, including data and intelligence reporting held by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force

A detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence

A detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace

A detailed description of an interagency process for ensuring timely data collection and centralized analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting for the Federal Government, regardless of which service or agency acquired the information

Identification of an official accountable for the process described in paragraph 4

Identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by the unidentified aerial phenomena to national security, and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries

Identification of any incidents or patterns that indicate a potential adversary may have achieved breakthrough aerospace capabilities that could put United States strategic or conventional forces at risk

Recommendations regarding increased collection of data, enhanced research and development, and additional funding and other resources."

So what has happened since this was signed into law? Apparently a lot, but people are still trying to dig through the mountain of data.

There have been multiple websites who have dedicated time to tearing apart these files, but sadly it seems like more of a wild goose chase so far. But these 2,700 pages of data released isn't the end of this release, its just he beginning. Some think that the CIA is trying to get people so bored of the data that they stop paying attention when they release the big data.

Even with a lot of this info being relative dead-ends, there are some who are still going strong with the breakdowns. Including the team at The Black Vault, who have been working on this kind of research since the 1990s. Here's what they have shared about the documents they've reviewed: