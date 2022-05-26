It’s Hot; Let’s Think About Fall

The temperatures this last week and a half have just about worn me out. If you step outside even for a couple of minutes, you are pretty much drenched in sweat. What about you?

I do love some aspects of summer like the wonderful food, and being able to swim, and most people are able to take a vacation during the summer, but when the temperature reaches above 85 degrees, I just start thinking about fall.

The biggest thing about actually moving into fall is the things that I associate with fall, and I really enjoy that temperatures at night start to get a little bit better.

Even when the temperature is around 65 degrees in the evening that is so much better than temperatures at night most evenings. Temperatures in the mid-seventies and upper-seventies are just not nearly as comfortable as in the low-sixties to mid-sixties.

When I think about the fall, I think about cooler temperatures. I think about being able to decorate the house for Halloween, and being able to ride in my car without the air conditioning having to be on full blast. What about you? Do you miss fall?

I like thinking about fall when you can sit outside in the evening and light up the fire pit, sit and round, and not feel drenched from humidity. It's also nice that people seem to be in a much better mood when fall rolls around. I think people end up being a lot more cranky in the hotter months.

I am thinking that this year will be like last year. People just living a normal life. Not having Covid-19 hanging over our heads. Most events that have happened this year have been jammed packed with terrific events and happy people. I genuinely think that most people seem to be happier in Louisiana when fall rolls around. It makes me happy to think about it.

Things That Make Me Think Of Fall