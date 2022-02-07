It's time to stop doing this.

A colleague of mine recently brought something to my attention about a parking lot/shopping center we both frequent and now I cannot stop noticing it.

If you've ever been to the shopping center at Ambassador Caffery and Congress, chances are you've seen what I am about to bring up.

For some reason, those who visit some of the restaurants in this shopping center feel like it is fine to park up against the curb when they exit their vehicle to get their food.

Before we go any further, I want to note that this is NOT the restaurant's fault. They are not responsible for monitoring the parking, but something should be done about what I see each and every time I visit this parking lot in Lafayette.

Signs are posted up on the brick columns in front of the restaurants and the signs note that parking is NOT allowed against the curb. That area is a designated fire lane.

Still, so many ignore those signs as they park and exit their vehicles. And yes, there is always plenty of additional parking in the designated areas of the parking lot.

So I ask, why do people do this all the time? Do they feel like the few minutes they're in the restaurant won't affect anyone or do they simply feel entitled?

One other thing here, the way some park in this parking lot often forces others to drive around their vehicles, often forcing vehicles moving in different directions to use the same lane.

Now, I am told by my colleague that brought this to my attention that Lafayette police are aware of this violation and he's often seen LPD issuing citations to those parked in the marked fire lane.

Here's a recent photo I took of vehicles parked up against the curb as the drivers exit them to get their food-to-go.

