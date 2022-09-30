Jameis Winston Doubtful As Andy Dalton Looks to Get Start vs Vikings

Update: The full injury report was released for the Saints.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participate         DNP - did not participate/practice

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday      Friday        Game Status
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLPLP.                  LP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPLP                  LP         Questionable
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderLPFP                 FP
SJ.T. GrayShoulderLPFP                 FP
WRDeonte HartyFootLPLP                 LP
WRTre'Quan SmithConcussionLPFP                 FP
TETaysom HillRibLPLP                 FP
SMarcus MayeRibLPLP                DNP                OUT
TRyan RamczykRestDNPLP                 LP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleDNPDNP             DNP                Doubtful
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPLP               LP             Questionable
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNP           DNP                    OUT
GAndrus PeatConcussionDNPLP              DNP                    OUT

Vikings Injury Report

PlayerWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LB Eric Kendricks (toe)FullFull
S Harrison Smith (concussion)FullFull
CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)DNPDNP
RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)DNPFull
FB C.J. Ham (foot)DNPFull
OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)DNPDNP

 

The Saints are now going to be without Marcus Maye and Andrus Peat. The questionable and shaky offensive line gets even shakier now. And the defense that was starting to find chemistry losses another vital piece for Sunday.

The Saints will need their entire team to step up if they intend to win this game.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Breaking News. According to Adam Schefter, it looks as if Andy Dalton will be the starter versus the Vikings on Sunday for the Saints.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen stated that Winston is doubtful; however, he hasn't practiced all week so the indication is that Dalton will start.

The Red Rocket aka Dalton isn't a bum. The quarterback is a multiple-time pro-bowler and has made the playoffs more times than Jameis Winston. His ability to get the ball out quickly will be very helpful with the Saints horrendous offensive line play. The last time Dalton played the Vikings he went 33-48 for 325 yards and 1 TD and 1INT.

However, it's not just the quarterback that is out. Head Coach Dennis Allen also came out and stated that WR Michael Thomas is also out for Sunday's game vs the Vikings.

The Saints will need all the help they can get from the rest of the team with these major injuries to both Winston and Thomas. They will rely heavily on rookie Chris Olave and both running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Hopefully, the London trip can be a success to get the Saints back on track.

