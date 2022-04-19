January 6th Insurrection at U.S. Capitol: 3rd Louisiana Arrest Announced as New Orleans Bail Bondsman Now Facing Charges

Another man from Louisiana has been arrested in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

33-year-old Matthew LeBrun - a bail bondsman from New Orleans - is now the third person from the Bayou State to be arrested following the horrific incident. Vaughn Gordon of Lafayette and Cody Connell of Vivian were arrested in 2021. As The Advocate points out, court documents say they each entered not guilty pleas in federal court.

According to WWL, LeBrun - who was arrested on April 13th - faces the following misdemeanor charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building and to parade, demonstrate or picket in a Capitol building

Nola.com points out nearly 800 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot. About 20% of those arrested have pleaded guilty. While these have mostly been arrests on misdemeanor charges, there are some who face felony charges that include seditious conspiracy and assaulting police officers.

Donald Trump - our 45th president - was indicted following the incident as he served out his final days in the presidency as he was accused of helping to incite the events.

