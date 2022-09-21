Joy Ride in Vermilion Parish Cane Field Ends in Robbery at Machete-point
Two suspects from Maurice have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a trio of teenagers who were taking their truck on a joy ride through a sugar cane field on Saturday, September 17.
According to Eddie Langlinais - Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles and an 18-year-old were joy riding in a cane field in the Leroy area of the parish when their truck got stuck. While they were waiting for a friend they called to come help them, a man and a woman they did not know showed up instead. Soon, the victims say they were met with a machete and an AR-15 style weapon that the pair allegedly had on them.
The victims told investigators the threats of harm used to force them out of the truck turned violent when the man allegedly "slapped" the 18-year-old in the face with the machete and held it to his neck. That's when the man allegedly took a cell phone and driver's license from two of the victims.
The friend eventually did show up to help the victims pull their truck out. That's when the man allowed the victims to leave.
Since the alleged robbery, detectives were able to positively identify the two suspects as 49-year-old Codi Morris Baudoin and 32-year-old Brittnie Lea Davis, both of Maurice. Detectives eventually arrested the pair at their residence in Maurice and booked both of them on the following charges:
- 2 counts of Armed Robbery
- 1 count of Aggravated Assault
Baudoin has been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a $160,000 bond while Davis was booked into the VPCC on a $100,000 bond.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
States with the most registered hunters