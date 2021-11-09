Judge Bans ‘Elf On The Shelf’ In His County

The Elf on the Shelf has been a welcome tradition for a lot of families throughout the past decade or so. But apparently, the elves' movements have become an unwelcome burden for some parents.

So a judge in Cobb County, Georgia named Judge Rob Leonard is offering local parents an out.

He just made an order requesting that the elf not show up in homes this holiday season. He said that "inexplicably" some elves fail to move, and when that occurs, it can disappoint the children and with everything going on, he believes it's best to "Banish all Elves on Shelves from Cobb County."

Clearly, this is tongue-in-cheek, and it's unclear how official it is. In any event, the parents who still welcome the elf can keep it. He said the order is a "gift to tired parents," but there are "no contempts," so you can ignore it.