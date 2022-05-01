Key Stretch of Dulles Drive Reopens + Multiple Traffic Closures Happening This Week in Lafayette

The light at the end of the tunnel is becoming more and more visible.

For residents living off Dulles Drive in Lafayette, driving in and out of their homes has been an inconvenience. Without access to Dulles Drive from Ambassador Caffery - and vice versa - motorists have had to find alternative ways to get to their homes.

Well, that has now changed.

Dulles Drive between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and N. Domingue Road has been reopened as sidewalks, lighting, and a new roundabout at N. Domingue have been added to this stretch of Dulles.

Turning lanes are still being added on Dulles Drive so the road - while it has been widened - will remain striped as a two-lane road until other parts of the project are completed.

One of the other parts is Dulles between Westgate Road and N. Domingue Road, which remains closed.

Also, as part of the Dulles Drive Widening Project, a portion of the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Dulles Drive intersection is still closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.

Traffic has been backing up, as expected, during peak traffic times. As a reminders, it is best if you use alternate routes while construction continues.

Closures That Began This Week

US 90 EB & WB From LA 182 Overpass In Lafayette Parish To Iberia Parish Line

There are daily alternating lane closures happening Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, as crews make road repairs.

No detour route will be available as the road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions.

N. St. Antoine Street Closure

The 200 and 300 blocks of N. St. Antoine Street will be closed today through Friday (May 4-6) while Atmos Energy performs infrastructure construction.

Detour routes will be posted and local access will be maintained.

