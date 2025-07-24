LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —Staff members at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Lafayette have been taking special care of a 'furry friend' that was left behind.

Instead of tossing it into a lost and found bin and calling it a day, Kayla Spell decided to share a photo on social media in hopes of reuniting the stuffed animal with its rightful owner.

With so much negativity swirling around online, many readers found it refreshing to see the local community come together for something most would consider insignificant.

The post, which now has over 700 shares on Facebook, gained attention after commenters noticed the personalized collar that appears to be handmade and reads 'Evenlyn'.

One commenter wrote, “Evenlyn” is a very unusual name. Hopefully someone who knows a little girl with that name sees this."

Currently, the Black and White plush dog pictured above is waiting for its owner at the Academy located in Lafayette at 4232 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Comments Show Acadiana’s Heart

While some might shrug off the effort to reunite a stuffed animal with its owner, the Acadiana community sees it differently.

“This is what we need more of in the world,” commented Melissa R.

Jean B. recalled a similar experience: “My grandchild left an elephant at a gas station... they kindly kept it safe until we came back.”

And Hana P. summed it up perfectly: “This is so wholesome.”

Locals across Acadiana have been sharing the post in mom groups, parish pages, and neighborhood threads, hoping someone recognizes the name or the toy, so we figured we would lend a hand.

“This is so cute. My daughter spells her name the exact same way — but it’s not ours. I hope it finds her Evenlyn,” wrote Kaitlyn D.

We hope it finds her, Evelyn, too.

In the meantime, Kayla Spell says the dog is in good hands and getting lots of love.

I know it's a long shot but if anyone knows who this is, please let her know her puppy is patiently waiting for her. In the meantime, we're keeping the puppy company with lots of love!