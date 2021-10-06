Lafayette-based Suit Up Expands to New Iberia

An upscale experience without the upscale price.

That's the mission of Suit Up, a locally owned store that has been in business in Lafayette since December of 2014.

Now, owners Marcus Hebert and Jesse Broughton are executing that mission in New Iberia with a brand new additional location on 820 E Admiral Doyle Drive Suite D.

"Thanks to the faithful and loyal customers in Acadiana who strongly support local business we are able to spread our wings," says Hebert. "From the beginning, our mission has been to offer our customers an "upscale experience without the upscale price" and we intend to carry that mission to the people of New Iberia."

Suit Up carries famous brands such as Southern Marsh, Johnston and Murphy, and Michael Kors just to name a few. They take a one-stop-shop approach that allows customers to get everything they need, whether it's rental or purchase options for weddings or groups, in-house alterations offered at a reasonable price, or dress and casual apparel.

The ribbon-cutting happened recently as the New Iberia location opened its doors on Saturday, August 21st.

Opening an additional location during these tough times is not lost on the owners of Suit Up. As a matter of fact, it makes them even more thankful to be adding this location.

It's unfortunate what this pandemic has done to some small businesses, but we are thankful that the good Lord kept his hand on us through it all," says Hebert. "It's nothing short of a miracle that we were able to expand during these trying times. I know I've already mentioned it, but it is a testimony to the support and patronage of our loyal customers.

Bernie Lee

Speaking from personal experience, I have a beautiful grey suit in my closet that I bought from Suit Up. The customer service that Marcus Hebert provided was second to none. The man loves what he does and, as a customer, the great and knowledgeable service is very appreciated.

It is surely an honor and a privilege to be able to do what you love the most for a career."

If you haven't visited their Lafayette location, they are located at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy #103.

