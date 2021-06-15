Lafayette Burglary Suspect Caught Stealing From Tow Yard in Scott

19-year-old Nicholas Jones of Lafayette has been arrested after leading police on a chase north of Scott after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a tow yard on Cameron Street.

Investigators say Jones, who was listed as a person of interest by several other law enforcement agencies for several recent burglaries, allegedly nearly struck the owner of the tow yard as he was allegedly stealing the vehicle. That's when the owner called police.

700 block of Mills Street, Google street view

According to a press release from Scott Police, an officer noticed Jones speeding and passing vehicles in a No Passing Zone in the 700 block of Mills Street. When the officer tried to pull Jones over, Jones kept driving.

As officers figured out the vehicle was stolen, they were joined by deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office as Jones led them down several streets before getting stuck in the mud in a field. Officers say Jones tried to get away by running through the tree line but was quickly subdued.

mugshot from Scott Police

Jones now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Aggravated Assault

Unauthorized Use of a Moveable

Unauthorized Entry into a Place of Business

Cited for Traffic Violations

Additional charges from other law enforcement agencies include:

2 counts of Simple burglary

Possession of Marijuana

Traffic Violation

Jones bonds total $65,000.