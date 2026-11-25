(Lafayette, LA) - A Lafayette man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges involving allegations of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, among other charges.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Louisiana, 43-year-old Bruce Henry Perrin was also indicted on a charge of Committing a Felony Offense involving a Minor While Required to Register as a Sex Offender.

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In all, the Lafayette man was indicted on the following charges:

Advertising Visual Depictions Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors

Distribution of Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Committing a Felony Offense involving a Minor While Required to Register as a Sex Offender

The U.S. Attorney says court records show that Perrin was previously convicted on a similar charge. If convicted, Perrin faces serious time behind bars. According to sentencing guidelines, he could face the following jail time:

Up to 20 years in prison on each distribution count

Up to 20 years on the possession count

Up to 10 years on each advertisement count

A mandatory consecutive 10-year sentence for allegedly committing the offenses while under mandatory sex offender registration status

The FBI investigated the case.