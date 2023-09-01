SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - In a game featuring two of the top Lafayette area high school football programs over the last 10 years, it was the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights who looked like they were playing in championship form as they routed the Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams 61-38 on Friday night on Ted Davidson Field at Bill Dotson Stadium in Scott, Louisiana.

Each program has won four state championships in football during the last decade as they kicked off their fifth consecutive season playing each other.

After the Knights forced a fumble on Acadiana's opening drive, JuJuan Johnson found Brennan Walker on 4th down for a 48-yard touchdown pass as LCA struck first in the matchup. Acadiana responded, though, with a pair of touchdowns to take a 12-7 lead. The game went back-and-forth as LCA took a 34-26 lead into Halftime.

That's when Knights quarterback Jujuan Johnson took his game up to a whole other level. He scored on eight touchdowns as he willed the offense along with his legs until it softened up the defense for him to effortlessly toss bombs over the top of the Wreckin' Ram defense. At one point, LCA lead by four touchdowns before finishing off Acadiana by running out the clock at the end.

Next up for LCA is a trip east down Interstate 10 to Baton Rouge as they take on the Woodlawn Panthers. Acadiana, meanwhile, will head the opposite direction as they will head west to take on the Sulphur Tornadoes, a district foe.