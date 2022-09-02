Townsquare Media is very excited to announce that you can listen to Lafayette Christian Academy football all season long on their new radio home Classic Rock 105.1 FM!

The LCA Knights have become one of the most prestigious programs not only in Lafayette and Acadiana but also across the state of Louisiana. The program has played in a state championship game for the last 5 years in a row and won 4 straight titles during that span.

Now, LCA has moved up from Class 2A to Class 4A as the Knights will compete in the same district as Northside High School, Teurlings Catholic High School, Westgate High School, North Vermilion High School, and St. Thomas More High School.

Westgate is the defending state champion of Class 4A and STM advanced to the Division II semifinals in 2021.

As tough as that new district schedule is, LCA scheduled perennial playoff teams from across the state for their first 5 non-district games of the season - Acadiana High School, Woodlawn - Baton Rouge, Jesuit High School, Ruston High School, and Avoyelles High School.

The Knights first game of the season comes against Class 5A semifinalist Acadiana, who the Knights defeated for the first time in football program history last season. That game is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the pregame show at 6:00 p.m.

Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call all season long. The pair has worked together in the broadcast booth for nearly a decade, calling games for Acadiana High, Lafayette High, and other games featuring teams from across Acadiana.