Lafayette Christian Academy Overwhelms Jesuit in Home Opener

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Jesuit Blue Jays held tough for awhile but the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights proved to be way too much as LCA won the Lafayette-New Orleans matchup by the score of 51-18 at Knight Field on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Leading the way for the Knight offensive attack was none other than Quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson, who had another monster night: 440 yards of total offense (267 rush yards, 4 TDs; 173 pass yards, 1 TD). Johnson got LCA on the scoreboard first as his 73-yard scamper for a touchdown put the Knights on top 7-0 near the end of the 1st Quarter. He went on to run in another 70+ yard touchdown run just over a minute later after Jesuit committed a safety on special teams blunder that led to the Blue Jays punter kicking the ball out of the end zone. In less than a 2-minute span, LCA went up 16-0.

The 2nd Quarter, however, saw the Blue Jays go on a 14-play, 50-yard touchdown drive that ate up over six minutes of clock time. That narrowed the score to 16-7. Johnson, however, responded with his third rushing touchdown, this one from 21 yards out. The Knights built up a 13-point halftime lead before overwhelming Jesuit with another Johnson scamper for a touchdown in the 3rd Quarter..

As LCA kept scoring, their defense put together their best performance of the season by limiting the Blue Jay offense to nearly 138 yards.

Next up for LCA is a long road trip to Ruston as they take on fellow state finalist, Ruston High School.