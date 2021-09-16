Lafayette Company Getting Trump-Pence Campaign Advisor as CEO

Ace Specialties is getting a new CEO.

John Pence was the youngest Senior Advisor to the Trump-Pence campaign. He is the nephew of former Vice-President Mike Pence.

According to the announcement, company officials anticipate marketing new products to conservative candidates. Their focus will also be on helping causes and companies raise money for their ventures.

We are waiting to hear more from Christi Mahfouz, owner of Ace Specialities about more information about Pence joining in the leadership role.

Mahfouz opened her company in 2007 with just one client.

Pence has an M.B.A from New York University Stern School of Business.

He also has a B.A. from the College of William & Mary.

With his extensive work on the campaign, Pence will be working in the leadership capacity at Ace Specialties.