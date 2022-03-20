Lafayette Deputies Seize Fentanyl During Raid

A Lafayette man is facing a host of drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found fentanyl, meth, and other drugs in his home.

That raid happened in the 100 block of Kris Drive, just off East Pinhook north of Carmel Drive.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, a SWAT unit assisted deputies when they executed a search warrant at that home. The spokesperson said deputies found the following drugs once they got inside the home:

65.3 grams of fentanyl,

28.8 grams of methamphetamine,

71.6 grams of cannabis,

300 milliliters of promethazine syrup, known colloquially as “lean” and “purple drank,”

35 MDMA (“Molly”) tablets, and

A small amount of synthetic cannabis.

For reference, two milligrams—0.002 grams—of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose for humans.

Deputies arrested Rickey Olivier as part of their investigation. He is facing eight different counts:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (3 counts)

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Legend Drug

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Illegal Carrying of A Weapon

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of CDS Law

Resisting an officer

Rickey Olivier (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

Olivier remains in the Lafayette Parish Jail as of Sunday afternoon. His bond is set at $125,000. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

