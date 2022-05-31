Lafayette Family Makes a Generous Contribution to Moncus Park

Moncus Park made a BIG announcement today.

It was revealed on Moncus Park's Facebook page, that Bob and Sandy Giles and Giles Automotive have generously funded the large dog park at Moncus Park.

This donation will allow separate spaces for large and small dogs which will ensure that every dog has a safe place to play while at Moncus Park.

Moncus Park Officials said that "the new large dog park will feature an acre of fenced-in, off-leash play area for large dogs to enjoy. The addition will be adjacent but separate from the Giles Automotive Family Small Dog Park and will include many of the same amenities – benches, drinking fountains, and doggie waste receptacles. Both dog parks require an annual $10 permit to ensure the safety of all dogs and their owners by requiring that all dogs have been properly vaccinated and spayed or neutered. The large dog park is currently in its design phase and is expected to break ground this fall."

“Moncus Park is powered by people and without the help of local leaders and community members like Bob Giles and the Pinhook Foundation, we would not be able to provide such an incredible greenspace and its features for our community,” said Moncus Park Executive Director J.P. MacFadyen.

Moncus Park, along with Giles Automotive and Acadiana Animal Aid, invite everyone to take part in the celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and Pet Adoption Day this Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 am to noon.