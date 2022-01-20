It's a new era at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

The new terminal at the airport in Lafayette opened today (01-20-22) and to celebrate the first flight out, a water cannon salute was performed.

Just as Delta Flight 5070 was departing, two firetrucks at the Lafayette Regional Airport used their water canons to create this awesome salute and those aboard got a first-hand look.

We have often seen this when veterans return home or on other occasions, but today it was to celebrate a new day at the airport.

The new terminal is state-of-the-art and it will be a great visual for those visiting Lafayette in the years ahead.

As we previously reported, the old terminal in Lafayette will be torn down for future development on the property.

Check out this pretty cool moment from the runway in Lafayette this morning.