LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Lafayette pet owners can take advantage of a free local vaccination event and get peace of mind knowing their furry friends are protected without the financial burden.

Get our free mobile app

Free Rabies Vaccinations for Dogs

In an effort to encourage Louisiana pet owners to vaccinate, spay, and neuter their animals, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is partnering with Wildcat SpayNation for Dogs and Cats to offer rabies shots for dogs at no cost.

“Protecting our pets protects our community,” said Shelter Manager Shelley Delahoussaye.

Additionally, all dogs will receive a free DAPPv, which protects dogs against Distemper, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza, and Parvovirus.

The vaccination event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday, October 5th, at the Cajundome.

Drivers should enter through Gate 8 off Congress Street and arrive before 11:30, when the gates will be closed.

Rabies vaccination isn’t just the law—it’s a vital safeguard against a deadly disease. Our free rabies clinic helps keep pets healthy, families safe, and our entire parish stronger.

Extra Cash Only Services Available

Pet owners interested in getting their pets microchipped will need to bring $20 in cash for this extra service.

Also, a limited amount of $20 spay/neuter vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the services LASCC offers, visit their website lafayettela.gov/lascc.