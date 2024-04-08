Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette residents and anyone within earshot of a local radio station remember the quintessential voice on the Pieces of Eight commercials. The slightly-accented, faintly-gravely, iconic voice of proprietor Nada Breaux seeped through the speakers, explaining to potential patrons what treasures they could find in the store that featured everything from antiques to china to stationary. The phrase "if you know, you know" absolutely fits when you think about the commercials. If you do know, you can hear the voice in your head as you read this article!

The Louisiana business has been operating for more than 50 years in Lafayette's Oil Center and is still going strong today. But, they are moving from their current home and will be serving Lafayette from a different venue in late spring 2024.

The business has been operating since 1971 and relocated in the same area to a bigger space in 1983. Located at 902 Coolidge, the 9,000 square foot store expanded its offerings to include interior decor and a larger selection of gifts. A gift wrapped from Pieces of Eight has always been truly special and the name synonymous with elegance.

pieces of eight Google Maps loading...

To offer a bit of Pieces of Eight trivia, the name is a salute to both the treasure and the Breaux's family of eight. Nada and her husband Roy had six children: four girls and two boys. Nada passed away in 2007, but her store remains family-owned and managed by one of her daughters and a son.

Now, the family has decided to move their iconic Lafayette establishment across town. In both a Facebook post and email to their customer base, they proclaimed their excitement and details about the relocation to Lafayette's Time Plaza, on Johnston Street at Ridge Road.

time plaza Google Maps loading...

As we all do, they'd rather sell it than move it, so they are currently holding a storewide sale. It will certainly take some time to not only move but situate the new store befitting the Pieces of Eight name, so they will close the showroom from April 27 until May 3 before opening the doors of the new establishment.

