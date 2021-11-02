Lafayette Girl Shot After Coming Home From School

A 9-year-old girl is recovering from surgery after she was shot Tuesday afternoon after coming back from a day of school.

That's according to our news partners at KATC, who was told by the girl's family members that she was shot while in the apartment on the 2500 block of East Simcoe Street not long after getting off of the bus, around 4:00 p.m. Lafayette Police say they provided medical aid to the girl at the scene before she was transported to the hospital, where they are working to repair her liver.

Neighbors told KATC that multiple shots were fired and bullet holes were found in other apartments' windows.

There are no suspects at this time as Lafayette Police are asking anyone with any information to please contact their department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.